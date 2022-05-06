New member with some tech questions!

S

shindokwan

New Member
May 6, 2022
2
0
1
42
Michigan
Greetings!

I have been sent to this website many times over the years when searching for questions and finally decided to join so I can start asking questions directly! I have owned a few Mustangs over the years but the current project is a 1995 Mustang GT Convertible with some minor upgrades. Hoping to get some advice from you guys as I work through some issues!!
 

