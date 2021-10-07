new member

Hi,



Long time car nut. ASE certified. Building a 1967 Fastback with a late model F.I. 302 using a Painless harness. Rod and custum front end, Wliwood brakes, Vintage Air. This car is for a friend who was gifted the car from his Mom. He is currently serving over seas in the Marines. I am hoping to have the car ready for his return in May.



Dave