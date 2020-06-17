New Motorcraft 2G Alternator

Last week my original alternator on my 88 GT finally gave out. Since my Fox is pretty much stock, I decided to replace it with a new Motorcraft (hecho in China :doh:) 2G alternator. Yes, I will replace the firestarter plug. My question is 2 part.

1. The new alternator has a slightly larger pulley on it. Do I need to swap the pulley from my original alternator to the new one?
2. If I need to swap the original pulley over, can anyone offer some tips on how to get it off? I don't have an impact gun and would prefer to not have to buy one or ask a garage to take it off. I have WD-40 soaking now hoping that may help.
 

Wonderful. So I guess the answer is "yes" to needing to swap the original pulley over to the new alternator?
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,952
9,122
224
Massachusetts
Go by a mechanic shop and ask them to zip the pulley off for you and put it on the new alt. Throw the guy a $10
 
