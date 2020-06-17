New Motorcraft 2G Alternator

Last week my original alternator on my 88 GT finally gave out. Since my Fox is pretty much stock, I decided to replace it with a new Motorcraft (hecho in China) 2G alternator. Yes, I will replace the firestarter plug. My question is 2 part.1. The new alternator has a slightly larger pulley on it. Do I need to swap the pulley from my original alternator to the new one?2. If I need to swap the original pulley over, can anyone offer some tips on how to get it off? I don't have an impact gun and would prefer to not have to buy one or ask a garage to take it off. I have WD-40 soaking now hoping that may help.