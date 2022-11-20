New mustang owner

Hi all, my son and I are the proud recipients of a family owned 65 coupe. It’s been restored approximately 30 years ago, though it was done half baked in my opinion.

It currently has an I6, auto tranny, and 7.5” rear. Plans are to scrap all that, or sell if someone wants/needs it for an OEM resto project.

I can’t contribute much knowledge pertaining to stangs yet but hope to learn lots and eventually be able to contribute later.