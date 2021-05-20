New/Old guy from Canton, OH

b00sted_2v
Hey fellas! Been lurking on here a long time. Figured i'd create an account.
I have an 02 GT... well vin is a 02
4.6 2v from newer crown vic
P1SC Procharger tuned by Mo's Speed Shop
T56
4:10 gears w/ 31 spline axles
Alum Drive Shaft
03 Cobra front and rear bumpers
03 Cobra Wing
429 hood scoop
01 cobra seats
I'm sure theres more, but that it's for now.
