New on StangNet 1st Mustang

Hi Everyone Just bought myself this 97 Cobra for 9k 76k miles based out of New York I've never owned a Mustang before, not mechanically inclined yet but hoping to use this car to learn. Right now it needs a couple things, the shocks, the tires are too big for my liking (running 275-18 front and 285-18 rear) and the tachometer takes a while to get moving but after about 5 minutes of driving it registers correctly. I'm coming from a history of 4 cyls so I am very pleased with the power even if it's not much. Glad to be here.
 

