New owner- 1993 Mustang LX Notchback! 347 Stroker

Good morning everybody!My name is Brett and I will be taking possession of this beautiful 93 notch in the upcoming week or two. This used to be my cousin’s vehicle, he fell behind on the payments and my uncle paid off the loan before it was repossessed. My cousin had it for about 2 years and my uncle for the past 5. I am buying it for a fun second vehicleI don’t even know everything that is done to it (neither does my uncle), perhaps some of you can chime in what you see. The engine is a 347 stroker.