New owner- 1993 Mustang LX Notchback! 347 Stroker

Mar 14, 2021
Good morning everybody!

My name is Brett and I will be taking possession of this beautiful 93 notch in the upcoming week or two. This used to be my cousin’s vehicle, he fell behind on the payments and my uncle paid off the loan before it was repossessed. My cousin had it for about 2 years and my uncle for the past 5. I am buying it for a fun second vehicle :)

I don’t even know everything that is done to it (neither does my uncle), perhaps some of you can chime in what you see. The engine is a 347 stroker.
 

General karthief

Nice car! Welcome to the site.
At quick glance, aside from the obvious intake manifold upgrade, the alternator was upgraded to a 3g, judging from the fact that there is the added proportioning valve (left side of the bay near firewall) you’ve had a rear disc/ 5 lug upgrade, and the caster camber plates point to it having aftermarket lowering springs.
 
Bzammitt
Rdub6 said:
Nice car! Welcome to the site.
At quick glance, aside from the obvious intake manifold upgrade, the alternator was upgraded to a 3g, judging from the fact that there is the added proportioning valve (left side of the bay near firewall) you’ve had a rear disc/ 5 lug upgrade, and the caster camber plates point to it having aftermarket lowering springs.
Thank you! Yes, I knew about the 5-lug/rear disc upgrade. Obvious MSD ignition. Looks like an adjustable FPR. I believe it has rear adjustable coilovers as well. He said the frame has all kinds of supports (I’ll have to get it on a lift and see). He’s a couple more pics
 

