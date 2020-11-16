New owner of 1994 Mustang Convertible 3.8 V6 in England

F

FL1963

Member
Nov 16, 2020
1
1
13
57
Bishops Stortford, England
After over 15 years with Alfa Romeo and Fiat's form the 80/90s I wanted to get an US car again. Been some time since I last owned a 69 Camaro RS/SS Indy Car back in the late 80s. The car is being delivered next weekend so no experience or photos (apart from sales photo) of it yet. Comes with huge wheels which will be replaced by the original that also comes with the car, as these apparently make contact with body on full lock. Not looking to make any changes to it yet apart from a Bluetooth hand free radio, but maybe later.

front.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: Potomus Pete

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
Gran Turismo 4 Car list
Replies
58
Views
40K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Josh94gt
J
Top Bottom