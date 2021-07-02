New owner of a used mustang?

Lmissry
Member
-
- Jul 2, 2021
-
- 2
-
- 1
-
- 13
-
- 55
I recently purchased a 2002 GT convertible.
It is very cool and I love it.
One of the previous owners put some work / money into it.
Is there anyone who can tell what was done to the motor by looking at some pics?
It looks like some work was done...like a BBK throttle body, a nice cold air intake and Steeda pulleys (the crank shaft pully has Steeda printed on it).
Even the intake manifold looks new (all aluminum).
It is very cool and I love it.
One of the previous owners put some work / money into it.
Is there anyone who can tell what was done to the motor by looking at some pics?
It looks like some work was done...like a BBK throttle body, a nice cold air intake and Steeda pulleys (the crank shaft pully has Steeda printed on it).
Even the intake manifold looks new (all aluminum).