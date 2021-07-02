New owner of a used mustang?

I recently purchased a 2002 GT convertible.
It is very cool and I love it.
One of the previous owners put some work / money into it.
Is there anyone who can tell what was done to the motor by looking at some pics?
It looks like some work was done...like a BBK throttle body, a nice cold air intake and Steeda pulleys (the crank shaft pully has Steeda printed on it).
Even the intake manifold looks new (all aluminum).
 

Welcome to Stangnet ,and to the world of Mustangs.
Other than the red wire loom and the things you mentioned- she looks like a stocker to me.
Add some pics of the whole car and enjoy the new ride.
 
Thank you. I do enjoy the car. I drive it to work 1-2 times a week and enjoy every minute of it.
It is low, loud, convertible and manual transmission....all of the things I love
 
