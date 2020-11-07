New owner with a question about ABS/Brakes

Howdy all! New owner with a question about ABS/Brakes. Bought the car recently with the ABS light on and figured I could diagnose it. Doing some work on the car today and I noticed that my booster/master cylinder are wet and possibly leaking fluid down onto the front k-member. I've only ever done pads/calipers/rotors, so I don't know much about messing with master cylinders/boosters/abs modules. I tested the wheel speed sensors and they all came back within the acceptable range as well as continuity testing the harness. I'm assuming the leaking components are my culprit since I cant seem to pull codes from the obd2 port. My question is do I need to replace both the booster and master cylinder, or is there a way I can tell which one is bad?
 

