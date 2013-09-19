New Paint Job Has Pinholes/pock Marks/hazing

Hey Folks,



I've just picked up my '06 from the body shop - it was brutally egged and so the insurance company was nice enough to give her a new paint job. This shop is highly recommended by the insurance office (blue ribbon certified - take that however you like) but I'm having some tough times with the shop..



Days ago, I was told it was ready and went to pick it up, only to find a lot of blemishes (pock marks) and some overspray on the glass. I asked about the pocks and the owner said to leave that alone because the paint cures for about 2-3 weeks, bring it back then, and they'd buff them all right out. I don't buy it. Either way, I left it for them to fix everything else and came back for it again yesterday.



The pock marks are still found throughout. So I reiterated that I should bring it back in a few weeks to buff those out and the man told me no need, he'd already buffed them all out and had it hand waxed - mind you, this is after he told me a day earlier not to do any buffing for a few weeks - and the spots were still there!!



Soooo, giving him the benefit of the doubt, I have taken it home - at which point I found some hazing on the fender, presumably where they buffed it too hard? At any rate, pictures have been taken, documented with the insurance company, and the ball has started rolling on their end again.



The reason for this epistle of a post is that I need some education. Do the paints shops use now really take 2-3 weeks to fully cure? Are these pinholes normal? What causes them? Can they really be buffed out, or does it require repainting? Or is it "good enough" and I'm just being too anal about my baby?



Thanks in advance, I'm really looking forward to hearing what ya'll think.



-Dustin