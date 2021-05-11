New parts from Classic Auto Reproductions

LILCBRA
I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
Dec 6, 2005
It's nothing big, but if you have a Cobra it looks like they're offering wheel center cap emblems. I might have to measure the caps for my wheels and get a set....
or they offer them in gold as well!
Cobra Wheel Center Caps
These center caps are made with an adhesive back to stick on top of your hub covers. They can be purchased in either the stock 1.75 inch diameter, or the 2 inch diameter that is common on aftermarket hubs. The following color combinations are available: Black with Silver Cobra (small inner...
classicautoreproductions.com
