New parts from Classic Auto Reproductions

It's nothing big, but if you have a Cobra it looks like they're offering wheel center cap emblems. I might have to measure the caps for my wheels and get a set.... :chin :shrug:

classicautoreproductions.com

Cobra Wheel Center Caps

These center caps are made with an adhesive back to stick on top of your hub covers. They can be purchased in either the stock 1.75 inch diameter, or the 2 inch diameter that is common on aftermarket hubs. The following color combinations are available: Black with Silver Cobra (small inner...
classicautoreproductions.com classicautoreproductions.com


1620760069395.png


or they offer them in gold as well!


1620760104514.png
 

Thanks! I have lost some weight......

Oh, you mean those emblems - nevermind! :rlaugh:
 
