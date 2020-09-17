New Pony in Town

L

Leapin Lizzard

New Member
Sep 17, 2020
1
0
1
70
Pembroke Pines
Seems like a great site and happy to be a part of the Mustang team. Without giving my 'actual' birthday ;-) ... Started with a 1986 Capri 5.0, came back from duty overseas and sat in a 2.3L SVO [ oh my :-( ], took a break and picked back up with a 2014 V6 supercharged to 500HP, and now sitting in a 2020 2.3L Hi-performance Ecoboost. WHAT A TRIP. Have to say, having a ball withe the new 2.3L and have already started the mods. Shooting for 400-500 HP when done. Yea I know, could have bought a GT, but I enjoy the modding as much as the driving.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D CJ Pony issues 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
B Third pony The Welcome Wagon 2
Anti_Hero0932 Another pony in the stable 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
JKWilson61 Progress Thread Project 2nd Chance Pony - Status Update 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 22
J For Sale Polished Pony Package 18x8 10 spoke wheels W/ tires Wheels Tires Brakes 0
V SOLD 2007 4.0l V6 Convertible (Premium) with Pony Package. Low miles. S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
N Dakota Digital VHX question 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
Habu135 Southern California: Ponies at the Pike -15 September Regional Forums and Event Information 2
silverlx50 CJ Pony Parts and TMI - Worst Experience Ever! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 66
FastDriver Fox Poll: Which wheel do you like more. Black ponies or old unknown wheels? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 43
K Fox Chrome Ponies? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
D Drivetrain My 08 4.0 pony has a wounded clutch?! 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
C WTB FORD 16" 4 lug chrome Ponys Wheels Tires Brakes 0
L For Sale 1991-93 Ford Factory Pony 16 inch 4 lug rims/center caps and tires Wheels Tires Brakes 0
K 6th Pony, 1st Cobra Regional Forums and Event Information 3
D SN95 Looking at maybe my first pony car this afternoon 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
O For Sale Set of 4 Pearl White Pony wheels for '92 Special Edition LX (Vibrant Red Version) - $800 Wheels Tires Brakes 0
B Turning a pony to a thurobread 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
K Happy to be here! The Welcome Wagon 1
Hoytster What are OEM pony wheels worth? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 40
S For Sale Pony Rims (white) Wheels Tires Brakes 1
R Pony Package? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Scott7512 Ponys In The Smokies 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
C Sn95 5.0 1994 First Pony The Welcome Wagon 2
C How Many Ponies?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
92Apocalypso I Need Opinions..... Pre Owned Cobra Seats Or Pony Up For Corbeau? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
D Number Of Grabber Orange Convertibles V6 With Pony Package 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
C New Pony Owner Just Bought 94 Gt Convertible High Idle Issue Help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
MikeH686 Pony Down Hotside 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
N For All The Engineers With A Billet Pony Delete Grille 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
deathb4dismount Scored Some Staggered Pony Rs, What Size Tires? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 30
V Mechanical Help 67 Pony 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
G Brakes Applying 2006 Mustang Coupe Pony 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
J New Pony Owner 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
K Pony Interior Questions. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
9 New To Push Rods, New To Stangnet, Not New To Ponies The Welcome Wagon 2
Buddy Tucker Mustangs Or Shetland Ponys 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
tkd4ever SOLD 1991 - 1993 Mustang Pony Silver Center Cap / Used Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
W Convertible Top For '05 Pony--vinyl Or Fabric? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
OneWheelPeel Pony's Versus Saleens... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 62
Arless 2016 Mustang Gt 3.55 Rear Sets And Pony/package 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
dhfawcett New Pony For The Stable The Welcome Wagon 4
Jason 302 SOLD Mavromont 17x8 Pony R Rims & Tires (4-lug) Wheels Tires Brakes 4
G Progress Thread The Little Pony That Could.. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
jackson0215 Cj Pony Parts 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
B Another " Project Pony" Owner Joins Stangnet. The Welcome Wagon 7
1badmustang Roush New Pony In The Stable Special Production 0
C 2002 Mustang V6 Plastidip Touch-up 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
69GT93LX Another Pony In The Corral The Welcome Wagon 3
J What Up Pony Freaks 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom