New Pony in Town

Seems like a great site and happy to be a part of the Mustang team. Without giving my 'actual' birthday ;-) ... Started with a 1986 Capri 5.0, came back from duty overseas and sat in a 2.3L SVO [ oh my :-( ], took a break and picked back up with a 2014 V6 supercharged to 500HP, and now sitting in a 2020 2.3L Hi-performance Ecoboost. WHAT A TRIP. Have to say, having a ball withe the new 2.3L and have already started the mods. Shooting for 400-500 HP when done. Yea I know, could have bought a GT, but I enjoy the modding as much as the driving.