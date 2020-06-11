windham
This package costs $377+ taxes on line through American Muscle. I bought this package in March for my 2013 Mustang GT. It includes 4 cross-drilled and slotted rotors and all the brake pads.
I am selling it for $275. It is still in the original boxes that it came in. You can read the details of the package at
Here is a pic of one of the rotors
I am in tomball, TX which is just outside of Houston.
Email me at [email protected]
