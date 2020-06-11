For Sale New Powerstop Street Warrior Brakes in original packaging 4 new rotors and pads,

This package costs $377+ taxes on line through American Muscle. I bought this package in March for my 2013 Mustang GT. It includes 4 cross-drilled and slotted rotors and all the brake pads.

I am selling it for $275. It is still in the original boxes that it came in. You can read the details of the package at
www.americanmuscle.com

Power Stop Mustang Z26 Street Warrior Brake Rotor & Pad Kit - Front & Rear K5943-26 (11-14 Standard GT)

FREE SHIPPING! More Stopping Power. Improve the stopping performance of your 2011-2014 GT Mustang with a Power Stop Z26 Street Warrior Brake Kit from AmericanMu
www.americanmuscle.com www.americanmuscle.com

Here is a pic of one of the rotors

35911639703955993473.jpg


I am in tomball, TX which is just outside of Houston.

Email me at [email protected]
 

