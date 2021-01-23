My car is a 1991 GT, with roughly 270K miles on it. She is a daily driver, as has been since I bought her new in 1991. I have been experiencing hesitation and backfiring/popping back into the intake for a while. I have been attempting to clean the injectors with Lucas cleaner. Seems to help somewhat, but not totally. Could be my imagination.



Now, she is exhibiting hard starting, getting slowly worse.



I ran the codes today and have 44. I think this is wrong because (long story here) I had 94 and 44 a while ago. So I pulled the cross over tube and it was plugged. Cleared it out and reinstalled it. Still had 94 and 44. Then checked the air injection ports on the back of the heads. Plugged, as you can imagine. I pulled off all the accessories on the front of the engine, including the screw in plugs. Then used a drill and wire coat hanger to "rod" out the passages. After replacing all the stuff on the front, I fired up the engine and had pulsing exhaust out of both sides of the rear of the cylinder heads. The TAD and TAB tested good, so this is why I don't believe the 44 code. Unless some of the ports from the common rail to the exhaust port are plugged. Maybe one side is not getting the same flow as the other because of this.



I also have 85 code, which is the evap vacuum solenoid missing, which it is.



So, I am thinking coil or wires, since I have recently went through the distributor and new spark plugs.



Any thoughts? She runs good when warm and does not exhibit as much hesitation/backfiring when warm.



Also note, the engine is completely stock. Only mod is 3-chamber quite FlowMaster mufflers which replaced the originals 10 to 15 years ago.