New product from Classic Auto Reproductins

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
Marietta, Ga
Maybe it's not new, maybe it's just new to me - but maybe I'll get one of these and get my glovebox back! :D

classicautoreproductions.myshopify.com

Mustang II Stereo - With Bluetooth

Bluetooth Radio for 1974-1978 Ford Mustang The 1974-1978 Ford Mustang USA-740 radio is our top of the line radio. It features an AM/FM digital tuner, Bluetooth built in, a USB port, two auxiliary inputs, and the ability to add a CD player with the CD-1 single disc player. This 1974-1978 Ford...
classicautoreproductions.myshopify.com classicautoreproductions.myshopify.com
 
7991LXnSHO

wanna catch the space herp
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
Kearney, NE
Here is the company I think makes them.

Custom Autosound Radios - Custom Autosound | Classic Car Stereos

Add modern technology to your vintage car, and keep the look of your classic car radio. We offer radios for classic: Chevy, Ford, Volkswagon and other makes.
www.classiccarstereos.com www.classiccarstereos.com
I have run one in my 65 a body for decades, and have a recent model ready to go in another project soon.
 
Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
Box behind Walmart
I like the front page.

1647034220681.png


I've had a :fap: for orange cars lately.
 
