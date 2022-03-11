New product from Classic Auto Reproductins

Mustang II Stereo - With Bluetooth Bluetooth Radio for 1974-1978 Ford Mustang The 1974-1978 Ford Mustang USA-740 radio is our top of the line radio. It features an AM/FM digital tuner, Bluetooth built in, a USB port, two auxiliary inputs, and the ability to add a CD player with the CD-1 single disc player. This 1974-1978 Ford...

Maybe it's not new, maybe it's just new to me - but maybe I'll get one of these and get my glovebox back!