Ok ,i have a lot of projects going at the moment ,but i have wanted this one for a while . It is a 69 -70 steel hood with a 71 73 top skin . I took some measurements and a 71 73 hood is around 8 inches longer ,2 inches wider on each side at the rear and around 3 inches wider on both sides in the front . The objective will be to remove the top skin from the 69 underbrace ,toss the top and cut the top skin from the 71 73 hood and fold the edges over the 69 70 under brace ,and also use the ram air chamber for the 71 73 in the 69 underbrace .Got a new Dynacorn 71 73 hood and a 69 hood with a perfect under brace .now this will take a while because i will have to build some simple jigs to keep the form of the 69 hood while attaching the new top skin . Here is my starting point