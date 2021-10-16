Drivetrain New Ram Clutch and G Force gear set cable tension concerns.

skiwesser11

skiwesser11

5 Year Member
Jun 19, 2012
301
29
59
50
Rock Hill, South Carolina
www.sonnysdutchmill.com
I recently had my T5 updated with the G Force gear set and installed a Ram ‘power grip’ clutch… everything seems fine except in order for transmission to smoothly go between gears/no grind going into reverse the cable has a fair amount of tension on the fork, I can move the fork a little but definitely no slack… at firewall adjuster it is also too tight to pull the cable housing away from the tensioner much more than to relieve any “preload”.. I believe there is enough slack that the tob isn’t pushing on the PP fingers any and it engages at the proper spot of pedal travel and feels perfect shifting…but there’s no slack like I had before…think I’m ok??
Thanks in advance guys
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black1987
Drivetrain Adjustable Clutch Cable Stock Quadrant
Replies
0
Views
56
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Black1987
Black1987
Waz900
Drivetrain Clutch fork/throwout bearing/cable adjustment
Replies
5
Views
543
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Waz900
Waz900
DemonGT
Clutch set up with UPR quadrant
Replies
9
Views
408
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
H
Can’t get into any gear
Replies
17
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
ZephyrEFI
Drivetrain Setting Up A New Clutch--Tips Please
Replies
28
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
j753303
j753303
Top Bottom