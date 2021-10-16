I recently had my T5 updated with the G Force gear set and installed a Ram ‘power grip’ clutch… everything seems fine except in order for transmission to smoothly go between gears/no grind going into reverse the cable has a fair amount of tension on the fork, I can move the fork a little but definitely no slack… at firewall adjuster it is also too tight to pull the cable housing away from the tensioner much more than to relieve any “preload”.. I believe there is enough slack that the tob isn’t pushing on the PP fingers any and it engages at the proper spot of pedal travel and feels perfect shifting…but there’s no slack like I had before…think I’m ok??

Thanks in advance guys