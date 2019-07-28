Molon Labe
This RAM clutch kit was purchased from "Mustangs Unlimited" and mounted to a flywheel but never run. It's brand new. It is for a 1986 to 2001 4.6/5.0 L Mustang with a TKO tranny and 10-1/2" clutch. Mustangs Unlimited is currently selling this kit on sale for $210. Their normal price is $245. Feel free to contact me with any questions. $100 plus actual shipping costs. Local pick up available. I'm in Hoosick Falls, NY. You can respond to [email protected].
