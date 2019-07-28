For Sale New Ram Clutch Kit

M

Molon Labe

New Member
Jul 27, 2019
1
0
1
71
Hoosick Falls, NY
This RAM clutch kit was purchased from "Mustangs Unlimited" and mounted to a flywheel but never run. It's brand new. It is for a 1986 to 2001 4.6/5.0 L Mustang with a TKO tranny and 10-1/2" clutch. Mustangs Unlimited is currently selling this kit on sale for $210. Their normal price is $245. Feel free to contact me with any questions. $100 plus actual shipping costs. Local pick up available. I'm in Hoosick Falls, NY. You can respond to [email protected].
 

Attachments

Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
need4spd90 Expired Ram Powergrip Clutch Kit-new In Box Drivetrain Parts 6
V '01-'04 GT/Mach 1/Cobra Ram HDX Clutch Kit Drivetrain Parts 0
7-UP BILL SOLD "new" Ram 26 Spline 10.5" Clutch Drivetrain Parts 1
C Expired Ram Hdx Clutch And Stock Ford Flywheel Drivetrain Parts 0
MikeH686 Expired Sfi Flywheel And Ram Clutch Drivetrain Parts 1
Y Expired Tko600, Ford Aluminium Bell Housing, Ram Clutch, Slip Yoke Drivetrain Parts 6
J centerforce clutch compatible with a ram steel flywheel. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
F Expired RAM Clutch HD Wheels Tires Brakes 1
boss man Expired Ram Billet Steel Flywheel - 8 Bolt And Ram Powergrip Hd Clutch Drivetrain Parts 2
9 Ram Hdx Clutch Or Spec Stg 2? My Combo 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
f8tlfiveo Ram Hdx Clutch Drivetrain Parts 2
MysteryMachine Any experience with Ram clutches? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
MysteryMachine Any experience with ram clutches? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
9 King Cobra Clutch Vs. Ram HDX 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
GTA_V6_Mustang RAM HDX Clutch Review... Track results... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
GTA_V6_Mustang Well new clutch in now... Ram HDX 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
pumm3l FRPP King Cobra clutch & Ram TOB (86-01 GT / 93-98 Cobra w T-5 / T-45) Drivetrain Parts 1
pumm3l FRPP King Cobra clutch & Ram TOB (86-01 GT / 93-98 Cobra w T-5 / T-45) Drivetrain Parts 2
Blown331LX Needing suggestions for a New Clutch.... FRPP/Sachs/Zoom/Hays/Ram/Centerforce??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
7upstang91 Ram Clutch 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
S Ram HDX vs. Fidanza 2.1 Clutch or others? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
9 Mcleod, Fidanza, or Ram HDX CLutch? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 12
cammngt Ram HDX vs. Spec Stage 1 clutch SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 31
R Ram clutch SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
B ram clutches?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
M Clutch- Centerforce, Ram, Spec??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
9 FMS HD vs. KC vs. Cobra vs. Ram clutch Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
04_snake New Ram clutch/ Tri-ax combo SVT Tech Forum 0
98blackstallion My new ram clutch sucks nuts... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
MeanMussy Ram flywheel and SPEC clutch on a 351W????? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
M Which clutch to get Ram Cobra Clutch or King Cobra Clutch????? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
J 1970 Mustang Mach 1 Intake Manifold Issue Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
JJP3 Paint and Body Cervinis ram air hood on a 94 'vert 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
C Cervini ram hood intake 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S Expired 1971 Mustang Fastback --429 Cobra Jet Ram Air ---4spd ---mint !! Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
EDC Holley Hi-ram For The 9.5 Deck Ford Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
tannerc91gt Hi Ram Making Its Way To The Sbf 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 37
Nutty 5.o SOLD Cervini's Ram Air Hood Scoop Screens $20 Shipped Interior Exterior Parts 0
dhfawcett Adding Ram Air To Minty 1973 Q Code Convertible 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
9 Drivetrain Ram Sucks Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
V84mystang Question About Ram Ducting Vs Cai 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 8
hoodrich racing Expired Custom Made Sheet Metal Upper And Weiand Short Tunnel Ram Efi Intake Engine and Power Adder 1
hoodrich racing SOLD Custom Made Sheet Metal Upper And Weiand Short Tunnel Ram Efi Intake Engine and Power Adder 4
J SOLD Cervini 99-04 Mustang Ram Air Hood $400 Interior Exterior Parts 0
N Straight Line Ram Air Systems 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
ry94stang50 SN95 Ram Air? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
hoodrich racing Expired Custom Sheet Metal Upper Lower Weiand Short Tunnel Ram Efi Intake Engine and Power Adder 6
Platonic Solid 71-73 Ram Air Question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
A Expired shaker ram air/hood Engine and Power Adder 0
A Expired shaker ram air/hood Interior Exterior Parts 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom