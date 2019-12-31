New rear bumper not fitting 71 Mach1

Replaced the rear bumper on my 71 Mach 1. Used the old brackets and bolts. As you can see from the attached pictures the left side is a lot lower or gapped.

I can't see any way to adjust the left side up. All bolt holes are round not slotted or have play to make any adjustments.

I don't recall the old bumper being misfit.

Looking for thoughts on what I can do or what I don't know.