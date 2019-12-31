New rear bumper not fitting 71 Mach1

J

JJHstang

Member
Sep 12, 2018
62
3
8
Fort Worth, TX
Replaced the rear bumper on my 71 Mach 1. Used the old brackets and bolts. As you can see from the attached pictures the left side is a lot lower or gapped.
I can't see any way to adjust the left side up. All bolt holes are round not slotted or have play to make any adjustments.
I don't recall the old bumper being misfit.
Looking for thoughts on what I can do or what I don't know.
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
E Will A 93 Cobra Rear Bumper Fit In A 90 Gt? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
F fit of front/rear bumper covers for 87-93 gt? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
moonraker 68 Fastback- rear bumper fitting problem Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
M How does your rear bumper cover fit? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
MustangGT92 does anyone know if they make a plain rear bumper cover to fit a 95 cobra 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
Similar threads
Will A 93 Cobra Rear Bumper Fit In A 90 Gt?
fit of front/rear bumper covers for 87-93 gt?
68 Fastback- rear bumper fitting problem
How does your rear bumper cover fit?
does anyone know if they make a plain rear bumper cover to fit a 95 cobra
Top Bottom