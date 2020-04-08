Electrical New ride - old keyless start problems

Apr 8, 2020
Toronto, ON
Hi all:
Was searching for some info and came across this forum and hoping you can help. I recently picked up a '93 mustang and it has a keyless entry system installed (somewhat) and is not currently working. The control module is tucked so far into the dash that short of removing the entire dash, i cannot pull it out. The shake sensor indicates it is a compustar system with no model number and the remote is a nustart.

Anyways to my problem, the power locks work with the interior switches, but there is a mess of new relays and splices that were made for this system and hoping someone can shed some light on how this is wired up and what i should be checking for to get this working again.

Also, posted a pic that was the best view of describing the location if anyone has any idea how to get to it without removing the dash -- already removed everything down to the cluster with no luck.

Thanks!
 

