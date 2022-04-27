New rookie from Ohio

Greetings! I live near Cincinnati Ohio. Just bought my first project car "2001 Mustang Bullitt". I am a Network Engineer by trade but new to the mechanic/working on cars side of the world. I've always had an interest in sports cars just never purchased one lol! Besides changing oil and filters this will be a whole new learning experience for meGlad to be here! I just hope you guys are patient with my future questions haha!