new rotors/brakes

L

Logan56860

Member
Apr 16, 2020
21
2
13
19
Earth
Here we go,,,,,bring it guys. This is no bs. Regular construction worker. Not Tommy Boy Callahan working the competition.


I want a set of black slotted/drilled rotors. And pads.
2013 GT Premium. Non Brembo
It is a sharp car with 20" 5 spoke chrome American Racing rims. (looks better than you might think) So I want to black out the caliper and all the rotor I can behind the rim
Not many miles, 8-10K a year. Probably never need a hard 1.2g stop.

Who has the best and why?????????????GO!
Or-Turn my originals? pads aren't even worn yet?? and why

Thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
P noisey vented slotted rotors 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
K 2014 Mustang GT/CS - 316mm vs 336mm Front Rotor Replacement? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
S Best City/Street Brakes (Rotors+BrakePads) for 01 Mustang GT? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
MoDriver SOLD Used 94-04 Mustang Cobra Rear Brake Calipers w/ Carrier Mounts Wheels Tires Brakes 5
a50ina50 Expired 1994-2004 Brake Rotors And Pads Wheels Tires Brakes 0
Similar threads
noisey vented slotted rotors
2014 Mustang GT/CS - 316mm vs 336mm Front Rotor Replacement?
Best City/Street Brakes (Rotors+BrakePads) for 01 Mustang GT?
SOLD Used 94-04 Mustang Cobra Rear Brake Calipers w/ Carrier Mounts
Expired 1994-2004 Brake Rotors And Pads
Top Bottom