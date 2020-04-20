new rotors/brakes

Logan56860
Here we go,,,,,bring it guys. This is no bs. Regular construction worker. Not Tommy Boy Callahan working the competition.
I want a set of black slotted/drilled rotors. And pads.
2013 GT Premium. Non Brembo
It is a sharp car with 20" 5 spoke chrome American Racing rims. (looks better than you might think) So I want to black out the caliper and all the rotor I can behind the rim
Not many miles, 8-10K a year. Probably never need a hard 1.2g stop.
Who has the best and why?????????????GO!
Or-Turn my originals? pads aren't even worn yet?? and why
Thanks
