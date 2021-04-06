New S550 Owner - 2019 Bullitt

Somehow the wife was finally convinced that an S550 would make a fine daily driver :D Picked up this 2019 Bullitt with 1500 miles on it last Saturday and added another mustang to the garage. I'm really impressed with this car, how civil it can be when just cruising around, but also how much fun it can be when you put your foot down and hit the corners. I'm really looking forward to lightly modding this car and just enjoying it.

And yes, the wife is VERY happy with it as well. Even my dogs wanted to check it out.

