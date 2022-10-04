New shifter bushing?

Whitestone
- Sep 28, 2022
- 8
- 4
- 13
- 48
Hi all. Thanks again for all the help on previous threads. I’ve read various solutions to the sloppy shifter.
I do not want a short through - just want to tighten things up a bit. Should I go plastic or do the upgrade to metal? What are your experiences? Want to keep it basically stock but a little better.
