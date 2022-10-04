New shifter bushing?

W

Whitestone

Member
Sep 28, 2022
8
4
13
48
Malvern, Pa
Hi all. Thanks again for all the help on previous threads. I’ve read various solutions to the sloppy shifter.

I do not want a short through - just want to tighten things up a bit. Should I go plastic or do the upgrade to metal? What are your experiences? Want to keep it basically stock but a little better.
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
23,444
8,643
203
polk county florida
IIRC there is a rubber block between the shifter base and the handle. See if you can take off the block and attach the handle directly to the shifter, I had the stock handle bolted to my Pro5.0 shifter and didn't like it. Using an old Hurst handle with the stock knob.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ReefBlueGT
Fox T5 shifter bushing
Replies
14
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
D
Foxbody Shifter Bushing
Replies
6
Views
650
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
9
Ford part no longer produced
Replies
0
Views
210
SVT Tech Forum
96 SnakeWild
9
mikestang63
Body shop quotes for paint
Replies
55
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
Y
400HP 2V N/A....Going back to my roots....
Replies
18
Views
312
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Yel2002GTAuto
Y
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu