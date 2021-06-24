NEW! SS3 Fog Light Kit for the 2015-2017 Ford Mustang! | Diode Dynamics

Our SS3 LED Fog Light Kits are now available for the 2015-2017 Ford Mustang! These bolt-on kits allow you to replace your factory fog lamps with a pair of SS3 LED Pods. Featuring higher output intensity than any other 3” LED pod on the market, our SS3 LED pods have been designed for maximum light output, with custom-engineered TIR optics shining in highly functional beam patterns, all in a compact, durable package.

TSIwlPF.jpg

Focused: Most LED pods on the market, even certain premium options, use outdated technology like reflectors or simple lenses that lose light internally and to glare. By comparison, our custom-engineered total internal reflection (TIR) optic in the SS3 collects all of the light from the LED chips, drastically reducing wasted light and improving total efficiency.


While these outdated optics lose up to 10% of the light output shining through an outer lens, the SS3’s custom-molded TIR optic functions as both the optic and the main lens, dramatically increasing the amount of usable light output.


Functional Output: All SS3 LED Pod beam pattern options were designed with optical simulation modeling, to shape the light output in a highly-functional beam pattern. Making it a perfect option for your factory fog location! We offer these kits in two SAE-compliant optics:

  • Our SAE Driving optic is designed to supplement your high beams, but it’s great for improving general illumination as well. Rather than a typical "spot" pattern, the Stage Series Driving pattern shines in an 18x8 degree spread, providing just enough width to completely light up the road ahead at high speeds.

  • Our SAE Fog optic provides an extremely wide field of illumination, with high-intensity light output over an entire 80-degree spread. It serves as a great upgrade for any factory foglamp, and will fully illuminate the area in front of your vehicle. Choose your output color of 6000K cool white or 3000K selective yellow, which is popular for cutting through inclement weather.
*When installed as a pair and aimed in accordance with your state's regulations, the Driving White pattern meets SAE J581 standard as a Driving/Auxiliary High Beam Light, and the Fog pattern meets SAE J583 standard as a Foglamp, for legal on-road use. Please check your local laws and regulations for aiming, installation, and applicability.

jpQNohl.jpg

White or Yellow: Our SS3 LED Pods are available in your choice of 6000K cool white or 3000K selective yellow. The white is a 6000K color temperature, which is a true white output, without any blue, and is a perfect match for most OEM LED lights. The selective yellow is a 3000K color temperature, great for high contrast in poor weather or a totally unique look on the road.

WHBsVBC.jpg

Sport/Pro/Max: Stage Series LED Pods are available at three different power levels. All options use high-intensity LED emitters, and TIR optics for unmatched focus and overall output. The sport model uses high-intensity LEDs and is the best bang for your buck you’ll find. The Pro steps things up in a big way, with double the total power. Finally, the Max model is designed with cutting-edge automotive emitters, both for high power and extreme intensity. This brand new technology comes at a cost, but if you’re looking for the absolute best in lighting performance, the SS3 Max is the answer.


Plug-and-Play Installation: These kits feature bolt-on installation, meaning they require no cutting, drilling, or permanent modification! Our SS3 Fog Light Kit for the 2015-2017 Ford Mustang includes a custom-engineered bracket and bezel for a clean, factory-style appearance.

LgaK0AA.jpg

Each kit will include:
  • Two (2) SS3 3” Round LED Pods
  • Two (2) H11 DT Adapters
  • Mounting brackets and hardware

Note: This kit is a replacement for OEM fog lamps. If your vehicle does not have fog lamps, additional hardware and wiring may be needed for installation.

z8enhwt.jpg

Proven Reliability: Our SS3 LED Pods have been extensively tested for long-term operation from -40 to 185 degrees F, along with vibration, moisture intrusion, and corrosion testing. All of these tests are completed to SAE standards, just like OEM components!


If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to post, PM, or email [email protected].

PM us for the free-shipping code (U.S. forum members only)

Thanks for looking,
John C.
Diode Dynamics
 

