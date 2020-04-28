New Start After Intake Replacement

90sickfox

It's been forever since I've been on here through my laptop. This thing is moving super slow. Anyway, I think I had an unknown vacuum leak with the previous tunes. I noticed my actual afr stayed around 12 at idle but it was commanded to around 14. In the previous tunes it was spot on. This is the log with the IAC that I thought was bad. After swapping to a known good one I tested the old IAC and it tested OK at 10 ohms. During the datalog I unplugged it and the car shut down. You'll see it towards the end of the log. The VE table needs some work. I wish I understood more, Steve. Thanx for the continued help @a91what
 

