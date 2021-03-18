Suspension New Steering rack.. Questions

L

limp

Oct 4, 2020
Florida
Updating my 83 to a newer steering rack.... I pulled a ZK rack out of an 03 car at the wreckers.... While cleaning it up I did find a " rebuild" stamp on it though...

According to the you tube videos, while taking off the old inner tie rods there should be a " rivet lock" of sorts... None I can find and I cannot get the nut loose and I do not want to really reef on it and break something...

Is the orange washer a bump stop???

Are the inner tie rods on that tight??? Are they lefty loosies or reverse threads?? Some pics...... TY all
DSCF0730.JPG
 

