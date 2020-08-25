New stroker won’t start suddenly

N

nards444

Member
Feb 18, 2020
40
3
18
36
NY
Brought an 89 home with new 347 stroker. Noticed no Pcv valve and filler tube was capped and the little tube on the neck wasn’t capped or hooked to throttle body.

installed Pcv valve in valve cover and connected to intake as the manufacture said. Put a breather on the filler tube and connected the little tube on the filler tube to the throttle body

now I get a hard to start with pushing gas in. Any adjustments?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C 347 Stroker Carb Query 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
doobismaximus Progress Thread finishing touches on my stroker build 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
M 93 foxbody 347 stroker megasquirt 2 pnp initial timing set up?? advice Digital Self-tuning Forum 6
EZ123 What now? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
R 302 to 347 Stroker 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
Serb Progress Thread First Foxbody 408 Stroker 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
M 96 Explorer 5.0L 347 Stroker build 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
M 408 Stroker build (what heads) 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
W Fox Trick Flow 170’s on a 331 Stroker 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 132
P Just joined 88 GT stroker The Welcome Wagon 1
91GTstroked Engine Budget 331ci stroker? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
8 Engine 302 block with a 355 stroker, would these internals work in a 351w Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
LarsD SOLD 1991 LX hatch 5.0 (347/TKO) Elgin, Texas Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
8 355 Stroker motor, Nitrous or turbo? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
LarsD What's it Worth? Whats my 91 Hatch worth roughly? What is it Worth?!?!? 18
8 355 probe stroker motor? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
S Anyone swap a 347 stroker in a 94-95? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
8 1989 347 stroker motor starting issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
N 347 Mustang RHD Australian. Im new just sayin Gday The Welcome Wagon 3
R Fox BMW Swaped 331 Stroker 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 22
B 347 stroker turbo size? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 45
G Engine Another 393 stroker thread Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
R Here we go again.. 331 Stroker/Vortech.. 18 months and counting... 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 17
S Blueprint 347 stroker Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
S Engine 90-flywheel and balancer for 331 stroker Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
S Engine 1995 gts 331 stroker head swap questions 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
S Engine 1989 347 stroker Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
R Drivetrain 1988 mustang GT...347 stroker Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
T Ford 408-427 stroker feedback 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
lxhatch91 347 stroker hp question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
jonnyb351 Stroker 4.6l 2v with a Vortech BE si supercharger won't start and missing when it does. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J For Sale '95 Cobra GR40 Griggs w/410ci forged stroker SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 13
paddyrk Digital Tuning 1991-exhaust crackles Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
A 1987 408 Stroker comperssion 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 28
E SOLD 1990 Mustang Notchback 347 Stroker Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
G Engine 351w Stroker Kit Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
lxhatch91 302 stroker 347 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
H Cams and heads 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
R Heads 347 stroker 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
L Putting together a 408 stroker for a 94-95 sn95 car. Need some input. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
M Mustang 67 engine project 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
92 "Kane" Fox 351ci to 393ci stroker 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 39
T Engine 1993 Freshly Buily 347 Seized? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
RNally 347 Stroker Intake And Carb Suggestions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
T SN95 Sn95 351w Swap To 408 Stroker 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
M 331 Stroker Or 351both With Boost 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
B 5.0 Ho 302 To 347 Stroker Rebuilt (jeep) - Seems Like I've Lost Power 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
Denethor For Sale [for Sale] 1990 Mustang Lx / 331 Stroker / 67k / Lots Of Upgrades Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 7
autopart101 1993 Lx 427 Stroker 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
Eric77 Engine Need Any Info On Swapping To A 393 Stroker Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom