New stroker won’t start suddenly

Brought an 89 home with new 347 stroker. Noticed no Pcv valve and filler tube was capped and the little tube on the neck wasn’t capped or hooked to throttle body.



installed Pcv valve in valve cover and connected to intake as the manufacture said. Put a breather on the filler tube and connected the little tube on the filler tube to the throttle body



now I get a hard to start with pushing gas in. Any adjustments?