New sway bars. Now there is a clunk noise when turning full lock.

I just installed a set of Eibach sway bars (36/25mm) on my car last weekend and twice while driving now I’ve heard a metallic clunk while turning at full lock. I realized after doing this twice that something must not be clearing right. Has anyone ever experienced a wheel hitting the sway bar or anything down there with the steering interfering with big sway bars? I have 15x7 turbines on the car. Did I push the limit of what can be installed on a 4 banger a bit much? Old bar was 15/16”. lmao.



I know I should put it up in the air and turn the wheel to check clearances but haven’t had a chance yet… Just wondering if there’s a common or known issue. Just throw on some rack limiters and call it a day?