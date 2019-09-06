NEW! Switchback LED Boards for 2018+ EU/AU Ford Mustang! | Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics

10 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
835
34
69
32
St. Louis, Missouri
www.diodedynamics.com
Diode Dynamics Switchback LED Boards for the 2018+ EU/AU Ford Mustang

7BJk9u6.jpg

The team here at Diode Dynamics is excited to announce our new Switchback LED Boards for the 2018+ EU/AU Ford Mustang! CAD-designed for the 2018+ Mustang’s headlights, these dual-color DRL LED boards give your S550 a clean, custom look with added turn signal functionality.



From the factory, the 2018+ EU/AU Ford Mustang features a white daytime running light. Thanks to the high-power LEDs, our Switchback LED Boards provide a drastically brighter white DRL that alternates with a brilliant amber flasher when using your turn signals or hazards. As you might expect, the turn signal flashes in that signature Mustang sequence!

pu8hDQK.jpg

Features:
  • Computer-designed LED boards for the 2018+ EU/AU Mustang headlights
  • Available for EU/AU 2018+ Ford Mustangs
  • Adds sequencing amber signal to DRLs
  • Two high-power LEDs in place of each original white chip
  • Huge increase in brightness, even in direct sunlight
  • Engineered and manufactured in USA

PMGH1Qg.jpg

Fitment:
  • Fits all EU/AU 2018+
  • Fits all trim levels, including Bullitt Coupe, EcoBoost Convertible, EcoBoost Coupe, EcoBoost Premium Convertible, EcoBoost Premium Coupe, GT Coupe, GT Premium Convertible, GT Premium Coupe, and Shelby GT350 Fastback

SdI7sUu.jpg

Diode Dynamics Switchback LED Boards for the 2018+ EU/AU Ford Mustang are proudly engineered, tested, and manufactured right here in the U.S.A. As with every LED lighting upgrade we offer, we back them with a 3-year worry-free warranty!

Don't forget to shoot us a PM for FREE USPS shipping (U.S forum members only)!

Thanks for looking!

Jake H.
Diode Dynamics
 

Attachments

  • 7BJk9u6.jpg
    7BJk9u6.jpg
    117 KB · Views: 161
  • pu8hDQK.jpg
    pu8hDQK.jpg
    134 KB · Views: 195
  • PMGH1Qg.jpg
    PMGH1Qg.jpg
    136.9 KB · Views: 178
  • SdI7sUu.jpg
    SdI7sUu.jpg
    189 KB · Views: 222
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics

10 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
835
34
69
32
St. Louis, Missouri
www.diodedynamics.com
Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics

10 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
835
34
69
32
St. Louis, Missouri
www.diodedynamics.com
WkQVY2f.jpg

LAST CHANCE TO SAVE!!! Until 11:59 p.m. CST on 5/29/2020, you can use coupon code "USA20" at checkout for 20% off your entire order of lighting upgrades, including our Multicolor and Switchback LED Boards Don't wait, this sale ends TONIGHT!


Collin
Diode Dynamics

Sale ends 11:59 p.m. CST on Friday, 5/29/2020. Cannot be combined with other coupon codes.​
 
Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics

10 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
835
34
69
32
St. Louis, Missouri
www.diodedynamics.com
8m20axf.jpg

LAST CHANCE TO SAVE!!! Until 11:59 p.m. CST on 9/8/2020, you can use coupon code "LABOR" at checkout for 15% off your entire order of lighting upgrades, including our Multicolor and Switchback LED Boards Don't wait, this sale ends TONIGHT!


Collin
Diode Dynamics

Sale ends 11:59 p.m. CST on Tuesday , 9/8/2020. Cannot be combined with other coupon codes.​
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Diode Dynamics
It's HERE! Elite Series Sequential Foglight for 2018+ Ford Mustang | Diode Dynamics
Replies
3
Views
767
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
NEW! SS3 Fog Light Kit for the 2015-2017 Ford Mustang! | Diode Dynamics
Replies
20
Views
1K
Vendor Sponsor Forums
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
  • Sticky
NOW AVAILABLE: Multicolor LED Boards for the 2018-2019 Ford Mustang
Replies
52
Views
5K
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
  • Sticky
2015+ S550 Ford Mustang Led Sidemarkers! Smoked / Clear / Red! Usa Made!
Replies
37
Views
5K
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics: No-Bake! Multicolor Demon Eye Kit for 2015-2017 Ford Mustang! USA Made
Replies
0
Views
876
Vendor Sponsor Forums
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Top Bottom