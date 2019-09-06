NEW! Switchback LED Boards for 2018+ EU/AU Ford Mustang! | Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics Switchback LED Boards for the 2018+ EU/AU Ford Mustang
The team here at Diode Dynamics is excited to announce our new Switchback LED Boards for the 2018+ EU/AU Ford Mustang! CAD-designed for the 2018+ Mustang’s headlights, these dual-color DRL LED boards give your S550 a clean, custom look with added turn signal functionality.
From the factory, the 2018+ EU/AU Ford Mustang features a white daytime running light. Thanks to the high-power LEDs, our Switchback LED Boards provide a drastically brighter white DRL that alternates with a brilliant amber flasher when using your turn signals or hazards. As you might expect, the turn signal flashes in that signature Mustang sequence!
Features:
- Computer-designed LED boards for the 2018+ EU/AU Mustang headlights
- Available for EU/AU 2018+ Ford Mustangs
- Adds sequencing amber signal to DRLs
- Two high-power LEDs in place of each original white chip
- Huge increase in brightness, even in direct sunlight
- Engineered and manufactured in USA
Fitment:
- Fits all EU/AU 2018+
- Fits all trim levels, including Bullitt Coupe, EcoBoost Convertible, EcoBoost Coupe, EcoBoost Premium Convertible, EcoBoost Premium Coupe, GT Coupe, GT Premium Convertible, GT Premium Coupe, and Shelby GT350 Fastback
Diode Dynamics Switchback LED Boards for the 2018+ EU/AU Ford Mustang are proudly engineered, tested, and manufactured right here in the U.S.A. As with every LED lighting upgrade we offer, we back them with a 3-year worry-free warranty!
Thanks for looking!
Jake H.
Diode Dynamics
