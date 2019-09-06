NEW! Switchback LED Boards for 2018+ Ford Mustang! | Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics

10 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
613
10
49
30
St. Louis, Missouri
www.diodedynamics.com
Diode Dynamics Switchback LED Boards for the 2018+ Ford Mustang

7BJk9u6.jpg

The team here at Diode Dynamics is excited to announce our new Switchback LED Boards for the 2018+ Ford Mustang! CAD-designed for the 2018+ Mustang’s headlights, these dual-color DRL LED boards give your S550 a clean, custom look with added turn signal functionality.


From the factory, the 2018+ Ford Mustang features a white daytime running light. Thanks to the high-power LEDs, our Switchback LED Boards provide a drastically brighter white DRL that alternates with a brilliant amber flasher when using your turn signals or hazards. As you might expect, the turn signal flashes in that signature Mustang sequence!

pu8hDQK.jpg

Features:
  • Computer-designed LED boards for the 2018+ Mustang headlights
  • Available for USDM and EU/AU 2018+ Ford Mustangs
  • Adds sequencing amber signal to DRLs
  • Two high-power LEDs in place of each original white chip
  • Huge increase in brightness, even in direct sunlight
  • Engineered and manufactured in USA

PMGH1Qg.jpg

Fitment:
  • Fits all EU/AU 2018 and 2019 Ford Mustangs
  • Fits all trim levels, including Bullitt Coupe, EcoBoost Convertible, EcoBoost Coupe, EcoBoost Premium Convertible, EcoBoost Premium Coupe, GT Coupe, GT Premium Convertible, GT Premium Coupe, and Shelby GT350 Fastback

SdI7sUu.jpg

Diode Dynamics Switchback LED Boards for the 2018+ Ford Mustang are proudly engineered, tested, and manufactured right here in the U.S.A. As with every LED lighting upgrade we offer, we back them with a 3-year worry-free warranty!

Don't forget to shoot us a PM for FREE USPS shipping (U.S forum members only)!

Thanks for looking!

Jake H.
Diode Dynamics
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics

10 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
613
10
49
30
St. Louis, Missouri
www.diodedynamics.com
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom