New to forum , old with a Stang .

The pony is just 4 years older than myself . We grew up together , funny how the older gets along better . Anyhow just a old Cali gearhead now residing in the south. I personally not a brand / model loyalist . I have owned every generation of the mustang stopping at the sn 95 . I have had 16 of them. And have driven some of the greats. Yes I have driven a Boss 2 302 cars and a oddly colored Boss 429 it's sad to say that amazing horse was dead a month later . I was turned loose on the streets of Modesto with a 70 Boss 302 4spd car . I replaced the clutch in it ,Navy guy couldn't believe a 15 year old could replace a clutch. Then I taught him how to feather out too hook up. Poor guy was getting whipped by bone stock T/A's Z28's it was horrible. I was allowed to beat on that car just about any time I wanted . Tires were a big time problem. Like I mentioned earlier not a loyalist I have owned twice as many gm f body cars . G. M. Is great if you want to build hot rod stuff with no cash . 265 to 400 all of it interchangable . Now if I'm showing off my skills I build Ford's or did actually . I don't really have a favorite . Didn't care to much for the looks of the Il but they handald great . Guess I have went on enough . Ahhh but some crazy mustang memory's .