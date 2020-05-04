New to forum with a 93 LX

In Michigan with a 93 LX. Have had it a year and have done some updates during the time. Engine had a few mods when I purchased it. Came from southern Indiana and has a clean body, but could use some paint in the coming years. Enjoyed last summer kicking it around on the weekends, but now I need to get the engine looked at. Anyone in Southeast Michigan know of a good engine shop that they would recommend? I know a bit about them, but just don't have the time to work on something that in-depth. Issue is oil consumption. One of the plugs is full of oil and sludge. Thanks!