New to forum

Hello All,

New to the forum as of today. I now have a 66 convertible with a stock 289 and C4. Mostly in good shape... bought it from my father and will be a part two of a 65 convertible that we built almost 25 years ago. I will be swapping out the 302 that we built that many years ago in. I will leave that in and play for a while.



The "update" list, aside from the other things that are found along the way.

-swap in built 302 running 10 :1 compression and real nasty cam

-building up C4 to handle the new engine

-update suspension

-power steering

-converting to EFI

-update brakes all four corners

-general appearance updates both body and interior

-eventually building a 347 with a dart block and adding a procharger



I will be leveraging this forum heavily to avoid as many pitfalls as I can