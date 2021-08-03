New to forum

WillieSmokeUm
Hello. Long time Ford fan. I have an Emerald Green 1992 Mustang 5.0 LX I am working on. It was mostly original with 130,000 miles when purchased, but needed usual repairs. Last owner rebuilt rear to five lug and used 3.55 gears and added exhaust. It still has original engine and AOD. I added five lug rotors to the front with SVO calipers. Maximum Motorsports Road and Track Box and roll bar were installed while I had it apart. Besides the rims it looks pretty stock.