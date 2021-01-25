New (to me) 1998 Cobra Coupe

9

98_Cobra_MD

Jan 24, 2021
Maryland (DC Metro)
My first car was a 2000 Mustang (got it brand new when I was 16). It was a V6 but I loved it. Only 21 years later and I got what I would have dreamed of having in High School, a 1998 Cobra! It will be an occasional weekend car.

IMG-4851.jpg
IMG-4850.jpg
IMG-4848.jpg
It has 112K miles and a Vortech Supercharger. Overall it seems solid but I plan to do some work to it, first starting with putting rear exhaust back on it (the current exhaust is way too load) along with regular maintenance and some suspension upgrades.
 
General karthief

