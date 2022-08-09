New to me 66 Coupe

Hey everyone, I post mainly over in the 79-93 forums, but I recently picked up this 66 Coupe from a friend who needed to offload it for personal reasons, I figured I would introduce myself and show some pictures, it's a 66 Coupe with 351 4spd toploader, newish interior and it came with a trunk full of new parts.

I also have a question about my exhaust setup, should I run the stock manifolds (Came with brandnew set and a full JBA stainless gt catback) and make up some custom downpipe to mate to an h-pipe or do they sell something that will work for me? I can get swap headers but I don't know if it's necessary or if they will fit. I'm just trying to put the car back together so I can drive it by the fall, and it doesnt seem like I can find a solid answer on this subject.
 

