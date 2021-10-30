New to me Fox body. Looking for Rough HP and compression ratio

Halford4491
Hi everyone I’m new here so bare with me. So I bought a fox that was build by a couple previous owners before the guy I purchased the car from and there’s a lot of guessing on what the car actually makes for HP. I don’t usually like buying a car that’s already been worked on internally due to the lack of history and or if it was done properly. Car runs strong and sounds good which is why I bought it. Super clean & rust free as well. I think car was set up for future nitrous. So I’m trying to see what you guys have for Ideas on RWHP. Also if there would be any way to figure out what the compression ratio would be on my set up. Planning on getting it dyno tuned next spring. Future plans would be to throw in nitrous at it or possibly blower or turbo. Haven’t decided yet. I’ll list everything I have on the car. I believe the car does have the stock block which I no can be the weak link for high hp numbers over the 500 mark.
1993 Mustang LX hatch 5 speed. 83,000miles.
AC & Smog deleted
331 Ford Stroker forge kit
Custom cam with no specs for it
Dart 195 Aluminum heads
Edelbrock Performer 2 Intake
42lb injectors
Calibrated MAF
Acufab 80mm TB
BBK CAI
MSD coil, distributer, & wires
Walbro 255lph fuel pump
Ford shorty headers
O/R H pipe
Flowmaster 40s out the back
Tremec 3550 tranny
Spec stage 3 clutch
Pro 5.0 shifter
MM clutch cable, quadrant, fire wall adjuster
Porthane bushing
Aluminum driveshaft
3.73 gears
Auburn locker
31 spline axles
UPR upper and lower tubular control arms
Subframe connectors
Boss cowl hood
Line lock
4 core aluminum Radiator with dual electric fans
SVE aluminum Dif cover
17” ROH Snyper wheels
5 lug rear drum brake conversion
Has phantom gauges Oil,Fuel,Water,Nitrous,
& 5” Tach with shift light.
There could be some other stuff I’m missing on here but that’s the bulk of it. Might post this on another fox forum as well. Thanks in advance for all the ideas and thoughts.
