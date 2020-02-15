Hey all. Havent been on here in a while because I just had a daughter. But while I have a little time, just wanted to let y'all know about a new toy I'm going to buy. Now I'm still looking at it, but I'm pretty sure I'll buy it. But it's a 2003 GT. It's all stock and its gonna be my project. Obviously it'll become a street/strip car, but I'm balling on a budget. So the car is $3k and I'll have the platform. My wife's mustang is a base mustang and I dont want to mess with it anymore. But just trying to get some general ideas of engine mods/upgrades to start. I know intake and exhaust are the first items to be changed. It's all the little things that I wont think about. Like tuning. I know I'll need some way to tune it. So I may end up down the road buying a setup like a Holley setup. But it'll take some time to get there. Do y'all have any suggestions or things that have been successful for your 4.6?