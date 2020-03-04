New to me Mustang, having problems with key/cranking

Hey there! I’m a proud new owner for a 2012 mustang gt! I just bought it on Saturday from our local ford dealership and I’ve had a few problems with it since. I’ll be taking it back but due to previous experiences I’m doubtful my problems will be taken care of. In the mean while I really want to hear what y’all have to say! So number one. I didn’t get an admin key with my car! And the mykey is set to speed restriction of 80mph. So that’s what I’m taking it back for. But in addition, I’ve had an issue where sometimes I’ll put my key in and go to crank the car and sometimes it won’t even try to crank. My dash will light up like this. After trying a few times, don’t even have to take key out of ignition. After several minutes, it will turn over and crank no problem. This issue comes and goes. Could this be due to a bad key fob? Or a dead key fin battery? The battery under the hood looks new and doesn’t appear to be the problem as gauge lights are bright as can be. Pictures attatched!
 

