Hello. I'm Jon or Suds. First post here at Stangnet and completely new to the Foxbodys.



Quick back ground:

We purchased a 1989 hatch foxbody gt AOD transmission apparently converted from a 4cyl LX. A 5.0 was installed and I believe it's from a 91 model. Honestly they did an awesome job imo. After a few things we've done so far, car runs extremely smooth with a few hiccups.



Before I get to the things we've done I'll present the problem.



Using an Innova scan tool and after a 5 or 6 mile run we've have fault code 5, 47,4, and 45 (in that order) at KOER. Also the scanner did NOT show the number of cylinders.



While we've used the new scan tool multiple times to troubleshoot other issues it has always read the cylinders.



I've scanned the net on the codes 47 and 45, we haven't found any help on these. KOEO codes we have is o85 and c96.



Now for the progress so far:

Brand new fuel related parts from CJ Pony

Tank

Fuel pump

Sender

Filler neck



Fuel filter twice

Fuel rail flushed

Fuel pressure regulator



Injectors in the car were a, I guess you'd call it a single spray plunger type. We bought a set of rebuilt 4 hole spray pattern from a dude in Cali.



Fuel pressure holds 30+ at idle, up to 40 on acceleration.



Compression is 130+



Advanced Auto distributor with tfi.

New plugs

Ford Racing plug wires

Ignition coil

New starter

Battery cables, positive cable to the starter and negative cable.

Battery

Fuel pump relay (under driver seat)

Ecc relay

TPS

Coolant temp sensor not the one for the gauge cluster

Air charge Temp sensor



Water pump

Thermostat and housing

Intake gasket



Timing is set to 10* with out spout connector



The latest major problem we had possibly solved was the car randomly jerking like the rear end was about to fall out and losing all power when giving it fuel while cruising. Code 18 was popping up every once in awhile that's why we replaced alot of the ignition parts. Distributor and 2 TFIs not to mention tracing wires until I was about to pull the trigger on a new harness. Turned out to be a wire loom that went to the transmission sitting on the exhaust pipe.



I'm not sure what the sensor is that the harness went to, believe it was a neutral safety switch. I only see 2 places a harness runs to, one in the front of the transmission near the bellhousing and the speed sensor next to the cable. The wires weren't visually damaged but the loom conduit was melted a bit. I think the heat from the exhaust pipe was causing some interference some how. Rerouted the loom and cable, no more violent bucks or jerks.



Another note, there is not a charcoal canister, holes in the heads for smog pipes are plugged, both vacuum lines are plugged. Bypass pulley is installed. Connector for the pump is just lying there. Noticed the tail pipe branch is plugged aswell.



This car is pretty much for my son who has zero interest in anything other than cars and video games. Fishing, camping, boating, and hiking too but those aren't things we can do after a hard days work or school. Complete restore on this ride if we have too.



My apologies for a long post, feel free to skip around, I won't mind repeating things if questions are asked. Cheers.