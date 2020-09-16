New to mustangs

W

WolfStangGT

New Member
Sep 16, 2020
1
0
0
gresham Or
Hello all, just recently bought my first ever mustang. Its a 2003 gt convertable. Seems to run smooth. But I have many questions. And I'm sure I'll have many more in the future

It currently has a CAI, and a X-pipe with some nameless exhaust. Or at least I cant find a brand on it. I was honestly expecting a little more put of the car as it is a Mustang. But it seems a little on the mellow side. I am used to Turbo cars. I've built a couple chrysler conquests. Thought I'd go V8 this time around.

Id really like a little more punch but want to keep it as a reliable daily driver. Any thought and or advise would be much appreciated. Thanks
IMG_20200826_210216_875.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J 2006 Mustang V6 backfire or popping in intake. Any ideas how to find the issue? I don't see any vacuum leaks, all plug wires are on tight. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
0 Help putting a combo around TFS 170 heads. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
T Back into Mustangs after 18 years The Welcome Wagon 1
J Will a 95 Ford Mustang 5.0 clutch fit on a 2002 Ford Mustang 4.6 L SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
L What's it Worth? Is this 2000 Mustang with Mach 1 engine swap worth the price? What is it Worth?!?!? 2
4 newbie to stangnet but not mustangs The Welcome Wagon 0
FREDDIEBEAR Charging system concern, 1968 Mustang Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
M 67 mustangs 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
M mustang resto mod The Welcome Wagon 1
Mr.Roush02 2002 Stage 2 Roush Mustang "Factory" Tune 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
M Progress Thread 2014 Automatic idle/accelaration Issues 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Noobz347 Administrative knowmoto - Brought to you by Stangnet - 1st Live Test - Mustang Week 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
T Cam Phaser issue 2012 Mustang GT VCT 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
P Is there a way to change the settings on a mustangs anti theif? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
Nick81 SN95 Help*** 94 mustang gt 5.0l rebuild 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
S V8 swap on my '66 mustang 200ci engine to v8 302 Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
D 96 GT On3 turbo kit part suggestions 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
D Brakes Wilwood 4 Lug Brakes on 1990 Mustang GT Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
V Engine 1990 GT Manual Transmission - Oil Leak and Water plug Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Dan2017 Fuel 89 Mustang LX sport 5.0 stick, cranks, no start, fuel pump comes on with key doesn't shut off after 1-2 seconds Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
C 1995 Ford Mustang 3.8L tensioner bolt SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
S 02 mustang GT coilovers are very bouncy SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
R 2004 Mustang 3.9L V6 Leaking Fluid or Oil 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
O For Sale 1970 Tail Light Panel - N.O.S. Interior Exterior Parts 0
G New Build: Classic Mustang on a Crown Vic chassis 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 20
S 2003 Mustang adjustable illumination fuse keeps blowing SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
R POWER WINDOW/ AUTO-DROP ISSUE - SOS 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 8
Mustang5L5 Interior and Upholstery 1993 Mustang Premium Radio interchangeability with other Ford radios. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
D Any info on Dunne Rite harness. 5.0 efi conversion 68 mustang. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
D Crown Vic swap mustang gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
justinc87 What U-Joints... 05 Mustang 4.0 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 8
H Close to finding my old 1991 LX 4-cyl.. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
J Paint and Body 2012 mustang gt front lip 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Noobz347 What's it Worth? 86 GT Restoration What is it Worth?!?!? 11
T 07 Mustang GT a/c stuck on defrost 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J 2003 Mustang Brakes Pulling The Welcome Wagon 4
D Help finding 1991 Mustang 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
T Loud clunk when redlining in lst with 02 mustang? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 12
S For Sale 1990 Mustang LX 5.0 Blue Convertible 30k miles, original. Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
dvelek 1965 Mustang ride height - what springs are you running? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
C For Sale 1986 SVO Mustang - Tallahassee, FL Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
Tldeeter 66 Mustang 6-Cyl with A/C - heater hose 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
A Hunting idle 4.6 2v with stage one cam Digital Self-tuning Forum 0
H Just got a 2000 mustang gt with a seized engine HELP!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
M WTB/Trade wanting to buy a 1969 mustang fastback Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
9 Engine 95 5.0 mustang engine problems and codes. please help! (MAF) 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
R WTB/Trade south fl mustang wanted SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
A 1997 Mustang 4.6 2v supercharged reaching 250 F and up when using A/C 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S Thanks for the add to the group. I have built custom cars for years but my current project is a 1973 Mustang Grande The Welcome Wagon 4
B 88 Mustang GT 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom