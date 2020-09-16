New to mustangs

Hello all, just recently bought my first ever mustang. Its a 2003 gt convertable. Seems to run smooth. But I have many questions. And I'm sure I'll have many more in the futureIt currently has a CAI, and a X-pipe with some nameless exhaust. Or at least I cant find a brand on it. I was honestly expecting a little more put of the car as it is a Mustang. But it seems a little on the mellow side. I am used to Turbo cars. I've built a couple chrysler conquests. Thought I'd go V8 this time around.Id really like a little more punch but want to keep it as a reliable daily driver. Any thought and or advise would be much appreciated. Thanks