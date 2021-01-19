New to Mustangs

Hello, my name is Steve McMahan, and I just purchased a 1973 Mustang Grande and expect shipment this Thursday. I’ve been a Ford guy all my life; spent the last 30 years working on Torino’s and Rancheros because I’m a sucker for a lost cause. Hopefully, this will be an easier project in that at least I can buy things if I need them. My goals are a daily fun car, not a project or jack stand queen. I’m sure I’ll need help and advice along the way so thanks in advance.
 
Lovely Vanna . . .
 

