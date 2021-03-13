New to mustangs

Mcsteveo

Mcsteveo

Member
Jan 26, 2021
2
1
13
62
Ny
Hello new to mustangs, just bought a 17 premium mustang convertible 5.0 with performance package black on black. Didn't see it in person.
Have to fly to Virginia and drive it back 8 hrs to upstate NY. Doing all the paper work back and forth thru the the mail.Ordered a catback exhaust and cold air intake with tune kit. Not sure if I like the black wheels.will probably change the grille and hood. The wheels are staggered so limited on wheel style.
 

Attachments

  • 20210413_194903.jpg
    20210413_194903.jpg
    506.5 KB · Views: 3
  • 20210413_194834.jpg
    20210413_194834.jpg
    519.5 KB · Views: 3
  • 20210403_163136.jpg
    20210403_163136.jpg
    442.8 KB · Views: 3
  • 20210328_170005.jpg
    20210328_170005.jpg
    359.8 KB · Views: 2
  • Like
Reactions: General karthief
