Hello new to mustangs, just bought a 17 premium mustang convertible 5.0 with performance package black on black. Didn't see it in person.

Have to fly to Virginia and drive it back 8 hrs to upstate NY. Doing all the paper work back and forth thru the the mail.Ordered a catback exhaust and cold air intake with tune kit. Not sure if I like the black wheels.will probably change the grille and hood. The wheels are staggered so limited on wheel style.