New to pushrod V8s looking for HCI advice/ selection supporting mods etc

Hello all new victim lol, just got first mustang and looking to upgrade the top end as above,
Hoping for some advice and insight into how best go about this no particular rush to get it done but would like to do all involved in one go planning to take car off the road for the winter and see what can be done. Tia for Any advice which will be much appreciated
