New to site

1999 V6 5 speed daily driver (fair weather), lowered, rebuilt motor mild cam. Handles like it’s on rails. Project car 1990 foxbody GT, 5 lug conversion, waiting for paint, and new interior. Motor being stroked to 331 with Holley Sniper TBI EFI and MSD complete distributor. I will be looking to see if someone has done something like this before. It seems to me the stock ECU becomes more of a hindrance than a help. Let me know what forum to move that discussion to.