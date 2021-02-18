New to site

H

Hammer97321

New Member
Feb 17, 2021
Lebanon
1999 V6 5 speed daily driver (fair weather), lowered, rebuilt motor mild cam. Handles like it’s on rails. Project car 1990 foxbody GT, 5 lug conversion, waiting for paint, and new interior. Motor being stroked to 331 with Holley Sniper TBI EFI and MSD complete distributor. I will be looking to see if someone has done something like this before. It seems to me the stock ECU becomes more of a hindrance than a help. Let me know what forum to move that discussion to.
 

