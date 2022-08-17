New to site

B

Bronco Bart

New Member
Aug 17, 2022
3
0
1
37
Huntsville Ontario Canada
I'm new to this site. I bought this 89 Mustang two years ago and am now looking into addressing a few problems that have come up. It started to sputter at around 4500-5000rpm and also at lower rpm when under load. Also not every time but is happening more and more now. I've replaced the plugs
Wires
Filter
Fuel pump with no change. I don't have a great deal of experience with sensors and replays and it has crossed my mind to just switch to carb. I'm leaving for something advice on what to look for and what to try to change first.

Thanks Bart
 

Attachments

  • 16607457368988036908710191637503.jpg
    16607457368988036908710191637503.jpg
    680.8 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


B

Bronco Bart

New Member
Aug 17, 2022
3
0
1
37
Huntsville Ontario Canada
Bronco Bart said:
I'm new to this site. I bought this 89 Mustang two years ago and am now looking into addressing a few problems that have come up. It started to sputter at around 4500-5000rpm and also at lower rpm when under load. Also not every time but is happening more and more now. I've replaced the plugs
Wires
Filter
Fuel pump with no change. I don't have a great deal of experience with sensors and replays and it has crossed my mind to just switch to carb. I'm leaving for something advice on what to look for and what to try to change first.

Thanks Bart
Click to expand...
***Looking for some advice on what to look for and what to try to change first***
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
Hello. New member.
Replies
1
Views
297
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
T
Mustang 01 v6 idiot surprise.
Replies
7
Views
459
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
N
New Member! Have an '01 Mustang GT convertible
Replies
1
Views
284
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
C
New Member 1986 GT T-TOPS
Replies
9
Views
514
The Welcome Wagon
caljrjr
C
P
4 Hole Bosch Injectors max HP and Tune -4.6 PI
Replies
1
Views
134
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Chipss36
Chipss36
Top Bottom