New to 'stangnet. 302 going into 1958 F100. Megasquirt Questions

Hello, my name is Finn Spooner and my Dad and I are rebuilding a 1958 Ford F100. We put together a 302: a 1991 bottom end with forged internals, 1968 heads ported and polished. GT40 upper and lower intake plenums. So, kind of a mutt of a 302.We are not brand new to Megasquirt, but we only have one installation so far. We put a jeep 4.0 in the Scout we finished last year and put the Megasquirt 3X on that. We learned a lot with that project - no one had any base tunes and info was hard to come by. But now it is running great.We wired the whole engine ourselves and want to do that again with this engine.I looked through all 16 pages of threads and read through a bunch - I haven't tackled that 67 page sticky yet so maybe the answer is in there - but I didn't see an answer to the question I have now.So, what we need is the pinouts for all of the sensors that are normal to the engine: cam position, coolant temp, oil pressure, etc. Somewhere my Dad found that kind of list for the jeep 4.0 and that was how we figured out which sensor wires went where on the Megasquirt. We are not going to use the MAF and will go speed density, so will install an intake temperature senor - but we will get the pinout when we get the sensor. Same with crank position - we will just use a toothed wheel and a hall sensor. What we would like is the pinout for the Ford sensors that we will use.That's it for now. I know we will have more questions in the future. Like coils - so many choices there. But I'll get to those later.If anyone can point us in the direction of a Ford sensor wiring diagram or pinout list that would be great! Thanks for reading - FinnA pic of the nice clean engine after getting it fitted on the chassis when we were figuring out how we were going to be able to turn the truck someday: