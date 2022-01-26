New to StangNet, 3rd Mustang.

Just wanted to introduce myself, hopefully you’ll see me here a good bit. I started with a 69’ coupe 302, then moved on to a 93’ GT. I sold the 93’ and years passed but I really missed my foxbody. So last year, I lucked out on a really well priced 82’ t-top GT. The body is in good shape, the interior wiring was a mess. So I gutted the interior to start. Over the past year, we decided to move but now I’m settled in and will be moving the mustang in this weekend. So if all goes to plan, you’ll see progress posts soon. I’m a Motorsports technician advisor for a major manufacturer for a living, so I’m really having fun tackling this wiring and making it right without those “what have I done” moments I would’ve had with the previous two. Anyways, here’s a few photos of the current project in timeline order of work done! More to come!